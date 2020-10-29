Equinor and BP Canada have announced two oil discoveries off the coat of Newfoundland.
The two wells at the Cappahayden and Cambriol prospects were drilled this summer in the Flemish Pass Basin and have proven the presence of hydrocarbons, but Equinor says it’s too early to provide specific information on volumes.
“We are pleased to have made two discoveries offshore Newfoundland,” said Paul McCafferty, Equinor’s senior vice-president for international offshore exploration. “The results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who have executed a safe campaign with positive results – particularly considering the unique challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The wells, drilled by the semi-submersible drilling rig Transocean Barents, are located approximately 500 kilometres east of St. John’s. The Cappahayden well has a water depth of about 1,000 metres and the Cambriol well has a depth of 600 metres. Equinor was the operator for the wells.
An Equinor spokesperson said it’s too early to comment on whether the discovery could affect the deferral of the Bay du Nord project.
“After the project deferral announced earlier this year, Equinor continues to assess the potential of Bay du Nord development project and the greater Flemish Pass Basin. It is too early to comment on potential applicability of the discoveries announced today to Bay du Nord.”