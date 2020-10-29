“We are pleased to have made two discoveries offshore Newfoundland,” said Paul McCafferty, Equinor’s senior vice-president for international offshore exploration. “The results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who have executed a safe campaign with positive results – particularly considering the unique challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The wells, drilled by the semi-submersible drilling rig Transocean Barents, are located approximately 500 kilometres east of St. John’s. The Cappahayden well has a water depth of about 1,000 metres and the Cambriol well has a depth of 600 metres. Equinor was the operator for the wells.