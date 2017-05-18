Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for the following areas:

Bonavista Peninsula

Bonavista North

Gander & vicinity

Terra Nova

Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity

Bay of Exploits

Green Bay – White Bay

Northern Peninsula East

Port Saunders and the Straits

Parson’s Pond – Hawke’s Bay

Red Bay – L’anse-au-Clair

Norman Bay – Lodge Bay

Cartwright to Black Tickle

The Special Weather Statement reads as follows:

ON FRIDAY NIGHT A DEEPENING LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL TRACK ACROSS NEWFOUNDLAND AND THEN STALL JUST OFF THE EAST COAST ON SATURDAY. A PERSISTENT BAND OF SNOW OR RAIN WILL SET UP AND CONTINUE INTO SUNDAY MORNING. SIGNIFICANT PRECIPITATION AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE. ADDITIONALLY STRONG NORTH TO NORTHWEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED IN THE WAKE OF THE LOW. PLEASE CONTINUE TO MONITOR ALERTS AND FORECASTS ISSUED BY ENVIRONMENT CANADA.

There will be updates and changes to these alerts over the coming days. All updates can be found here:

http://weather.gc.ca/warnings/index_e.html?prov=nl