Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for the following areas:
- Bonavista Peninsula
- Bonavista North
- Gander & vicinity
- Terra Nova
- Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity
- Bay of Exploits
- Green Bay – White Bay
- Northern Peninsula East
- Port Saunders and the Straits
- Parson’s Pond – Hawke’s Bay
- Red Bay – L’anse-au-Clair
- Norman Bay – Lodge Bay
- Cartwright to Black Tickle
The Special Weather Statement reads as follows:
ON FRIDAY NIGHT A DEEPENING LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL TRACK ACROSS NEWFOUNDLAND AND THEN STALL JUST OFF THE EAST COAST ON SATURDAY. A PERSISTENT BAND OF SNOW OR RAIN WILL SET UP AND CONTINUE INTO SUNDAY MORNING. SIGNIFICANT PRECIPITATION AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE. ADDITIONALLY STRONG NORTH TO NORTHWEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED IN THE WAKE OF THE LOW. PLEASE CONTINUE TO MONITOR ALERTS AND FORECASTS ISSUED BY ENVIRONMENT CANADA.
There will be updates and changes to these alerts over the coming days. All updates can be found here:
http://weather.gc.ca/warnings/index_e.html?prov=nl