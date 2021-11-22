Environment Canada has issued rain and wind alerts across southeastern Labrador and southwestern Newfoundland for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rainfall may exceed 200 mm in some areas. The Wreckhouse area could see gusts up to 150 km/h with 120 km/h along the coast. Central Labrador may also see a changeover to snow, with around 20 to 40 cm expected.

The province reminds the public and local governments to: