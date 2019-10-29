The lawyer for a 31-year-old man accused of child luring is arguing entrapment as part of their defense. Today’s case is very similar to one we told you about last week. In fact, it stemmed from the same 2017 ad on NL Adult Classifieds posted by police. Kyle Brown was one of the men who responded. He said today he knew the ad was fake and the picture wasn’t that of a 15-year-old girl. Even the officer who posted the ad admitted the female in the picture could be much older, even 25. Brown and the undercover officer communicated for a number of days where they discussed meeting and the cost of certain services. Brown was eventually arrested. Today, he said everyone lies on the Internet. He even lied about his age at the time. He said he believed that everyone who used the adult site was over 18 years of age, and thought the person he was communicating with may be an escort.

