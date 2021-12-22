The entire province is moving to Alert Level 3 at midnight, Premier Andrew Furey announced Wednesday.

It’s just the latest move in increasing public health restrictions since the Omicron variant arrived in the province last week. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Janice Fitzgerald announced 60 new cases of COVID-19 in the last day. There are now 223 active cases in the province.

Nobody is in hospital because of COVID at the moment, but Dr. Fitzgerald says the already stretched health care system cannot risk a surge. She says the alert level will be reassessed Jan. 10.

Under Alert Level 3:

Weddings, funerals, burials, religious and cultural ceremonies are limited to 100 people or 50 per cent of venue capacity, whichever is less.

Public visitations are permitted, with one household bubble visiting at a time. Wakes are prohibited.

Performance spaces, cinemas and bingo halls are closed.

Fitness facilities, swimming pools, arenas, and dance studios are permitted to open, with a maximum capacity of 100 people or 50 per cent capacity per room or ice surface, whichever is less. Physical distancing between households must be maintained.

Restaurants are open at 50 per cent capacity with physical distancing. Bars and lounges are closed.

Amateur sport and recreation activities are limited to team practice and training only. Competition and training with other teams, even within the association is not permitted.

Informal gatherings such as those in the home are limited to your household’s Steady 20. We ask every household to have no more than 20 close, consistent contacts.

Anyone that is medically vulnerable and older individuals, should be extra cautious, especially those that have not had their COVID-19 booster. If you fall in this category, limit your contacts to your close friends and family with whom you usually spend time.

With regard to travel within the province, we recognize that this is an important time for families to be together, and some loved ones may need support this time of year. We also recognize that families may want to travel to their cabins and cottages to celebrate Christmas and travel for these reasons is acceptable. If you travel, please be cautious and keep your contacts low. The more movement of people we have within the province, the more spread of the virus we will see.

It is strongly recommended that employers support employees to work from home, where possible.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 60 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last media update on December 21. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Eastern Health region:

Two under 20 years of age;

Twenty-five between 20-39 years of age;

Two between 40-49 years of age;

Four between 50-59 years of age;

Three between 60-69 years of age; and

One 70 years of age and above.

There are twenty females and seventeen males. All cases are under investigation.

In the Central Health region:

Three under 20 years of age;

Three between 40-49 years of age;

Two between 50-59 years of age;

One between 60-69 years of age; and

One 70 years of age and above.

There are two females and eight males. All cases are under investigation.

In the Western Health region:

Six under 20 years of age;

Two between 20-39 years of age;

One between 40-49 years of age;

One between 50-59 years of age; and

Two between 60-69 years of age.

There are seven females and five males. All cases are under investigation.

In the Labrador-Grenfell Health region:

One between 20-29 years of age.

This case is under investigation.

There have been 12 new recoveries – one in the Eastern Health region, three in the Central Health region and eight in the Western Health region, and 2,079 people have recovered. There is no one in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are currently 223 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 83

Central Health – 64

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 2

Western Health – 74

To date, 368,892 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

People who visited these locations and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited these locations and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.