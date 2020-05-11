The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District has developed a four-page “Learning at Home” resource for use while schools are closed during the pandemic.

The guide can also be accessed online at https://learningathome.nlesd.ca/.

“The Learning at Home web page and the printed companion piece are excellent ways for teachers to connect well-being, literacy, numeracy and students’ individual passions for learning into their regular conversations with students,” said Goronwy Price, chair of the board of trustees.

The resource is being sent to all homes to account for students spending their days with extended family members or other caregivers.

“The district hopes and expects this printed resource will be retained in homes and referenced often in the days and weeks to come,” said CEO Tony Stack.