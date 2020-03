The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District is launching a resource to assist and guide families with home-schooling while in-class instruction is suspended due to COVID-19.

The resource,​ “Learning at Home: Good at Learning-Good at Life (http://learningathome.nlesd.ca​) is a Google site.

The district says the site will provide opportunities to foster a passion for learning through engaging online and offline adventures and activities.