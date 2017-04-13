The executive director of the English School District has resigned to take a job with the teachers’ union.

Darrin Pike submitted his resignation to the board of trustees this week, the English School District said in a news release. Pike has accepted a position with the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers’ Association.

“In the coming weeks the Board of Trustees will begin a process to recruit a new CEO/Director of Education,” said Goronwy Price, the chair of the board of trustees. “Again, I wish Darrin well in his future endeavours, thank him for his dedicated service to our education system, and ask everyone to offer him their best wishes.”