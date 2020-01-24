The English School District is “cautiously optimistic” about efforts to reopen schools serving the St. John’s and metro region (Mount Pearl, Paradise, C.B.S., Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s, Torbay, Pouch Cove, Flatrock, Bauline and Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove).

“As always, student safety is our top priority,” said CEO Tony Stack. “The District continues to work with provincial authorities, the City of St. John’s and nearby municipalities, to determine whether the progress of snow clearing operations will be sufficient to open all schools in the metro region on Monday, January 27.

“In addition, there is a distinct possibility some bus routes will be temporarily adjusted if it is determined that some residential streets are not yet adequately widened to enable school buses to navigate safely.”

If bus routes are adjusted, changes will be listed online on Sunday, January 26, on a special student transportation web page, accessible through the District website at www.nlesd.ca.

Stack further noted that while the District remains cautiously optimistic that all schools will be able to reopen Monday, there may be some, particularly within the City of St. John’s itself, that will remain closed.

Meanwhile, the District recognizes it cannot account for every conceivable, personal circumstance and that families are in the best position to judge whether a student can travel safely to and from school and bus stops.

There will be a further update Sunday afternoon (January 26). Parents are encouraged to check the NLESD school status web page at https://www.nlesd.ca/schools/statusreport/index.jsp and/or their individual school

websites and social media feeds, for information relevant to their schools. A complete list of metro-area schools is provided in the backgrounder below, with St. John’s schools highlight in bold. Decisions related to other schools will be made at the local level.