The English School District says it’s monitoring international travel and has cancelled two school trips to northern Italy because of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus.

“The safety and security of Newfoundland and Labrador students, wherever they may be, is of the utmost concern for the District and we have been working with health care experts authorities as part of our own decision-making process,” the district said in a news release.

International school trips are organized by third-party educational travel companies, and the district works with the specific travel company involved on any issues that may arise, including concerns about the chosen destinations. The district says it expects all travel companies involved to monitor and follow the Government of Canada’s travel advisories and to modify itineraries or cancel trips as necessary.

As of March 6, the district cancelled two trips which included Northern Italy as a destination. The cancellations involved about 40 students and chaperones from five schools in the province. These actions were taken due to a Government of Canada travel advisory related to northern Italy and the fact the travel provider was unable to change the itinerary.

“The district continues to work closely with travel providers, the provincial government, and the Chief Medical Officer of Health as we monitor this rapidly evolving situation,” the district said. “New information and subsequent travel advisories may cause the district to evaluate other international trips scheduled up until the end of April, 2020, and beyond.

“The district will provide timely information to families through schools as this information becomes available. Families have been advised that any questions regarding student travel scheduled for the near future should be directed to the trip’s teacher sponsor, as the District representative. We will continue to provide information as it becomes available and subsequent decisions are made.”