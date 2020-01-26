The English School District is phasing in the re-opening of schools after last week’s state of emergency, starting with high schools on Monday.

The district provided an update Sunday for schools in the St. John’s metro region (including Mount Pearl, Paradise, C.B.S., Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s, Torbay, Pouch Cove, Flatrock, Bauline and Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove), and temporary adjustments made to the majority of school bus routes.

The District is taking a phased-in approach to the reopening of schools in the region.

• All high schools in the St. John’s metro region will be open Monday (January 27) for all students who attend those facilities. See information below on temporary school bus route adjustments that have been made to accommodate this reopening.

• A further announcement will be made Monday afternoon with respect to all remaining schools in St. John’s metro region.

• For students who avail of alternate transportation services, schools are open, but all service providers may not be able to access every student’s home. Schools and/or contractors are contacting individual families in these circumstances, and services will resume as soon as it is safe to do so.

• High school students and staff are reminded that for municipalities where there is a 24-7 on-street parking ban in effect, vehicles are not permitted to park on streets.

By phasing in the reopening of schools, the District is gradually reintroducing increased traffic flow to municipal streets which have endured unprecedented snowfall accumulation. Meanwhile, as there may be unique, unforeseen circumstances which impact the reopening of any given school, please check the status of your school at https://www.nlesd.ca/schools/statusreport/index.jsp.

School Bus Route Adjustments

• Due to ongoing snow clearing/removal requirements on certain school bus routes in the St. John’s metro region, some routes have been temporarily adjusted.

• See http://www.nlesd.ca/schools/busing/soe.jsp for a listing of all schools in the St. John’s and metro region. If your school is open, please note whether your regular bus route has been temporarily adjusted. If there are no changes at your school, this will be indicated. If there are changes at your school, all bus routes are listed and those with changes are indicated.

• These adjustments will be in place for the week of January 27-31, inclusive. An update will be provided at the end of the week with respect to the week starting February 3.

• Scheduled pick-up times may vary. Students are asked to be at their assigned bus stop 10 minutes ahead of schedule. There may, however, be delays. Dress appropriately.

Important Safety Information

• Parents/guardians are asked to review the bus safety tips brochure with students, available on the web page referenced above.

• Parents are also advised to take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of students until they board the bus in the morning, and after they disembark in the afternoon. This includes escorting them to and from the bus stop and waiting for them to board/disembark, as deemed necessary, or to arrange for them to be escorted.

• Please refrain from bringing vehicles to the bus stops, as this will cause unnecessary congestion that could impact service.

• Children should be advised not to play in any snow banks near bus stops, roadways, or school sites.

• Drivers are asked to be especially vigilant at this time, and to be aware that students may be gathered at new locations to access school buses. Slow down. Obey school zone rules and do not pass a school bus, from any direction, when the red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended.

• Meanwhile, the District recognizes it cannot account for every conceivable, personal circumstance and that families are in the best position to judge whether a student can travel safely to and from school and/or school bus stops.

If parents/guardians have specific questions around temporarily adjusted bus routes, please submit them through the student transportation (Avalon) public inquiries form here and a staff member will reply as soon as possible.

Student safety is everybody’s responsibility. The District thanks parents/guardians, school and District staff, affected municipalities, snow clearing operators, and the motoring public for their patience and vigilance during this time, and always.