An international engineering student at Memorial University, on trial for attempted murder, has been charged with sexual assault. A publication ban prevents us from identifying the 31-year-old from Iran. He was charged with attempted murder after the man and his roommate went over a cliff on Signal Hill in April 2017. Much of the defense’s case involves the relationship between the two men. Now the man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault in December of 2017, just months after he is alleged to have tried to kill himself and his roommate. He’s also been charged with a number of breaches of court orders, and remains free on conditions. The man is expected to return to court next month in Supreme Court for the attempted murder, as well as Provincial Court for the sexual assault.

If convicted, the 31-year-old could be deported.