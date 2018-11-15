A group of 16 members at Browne’s Auto Supplies have been part of a lottery pool for about ten years.

Their dream finally came true when the groups leaders, Gail Lidstone, checked their tickets for the Sept. 28, Lotto Max draw.

“When I went to check the tickets, the lovely young lady behind the counter said ‘I can’t help you with this one’ and laid the other slip on top of it. I went ‘that can’t be right.’ But, as shaky as I was, I took a picture of it and sent it to (the other trustee) and said I’m not kidding,” said Lidstone.

The youngest member of the group, A.J Evans, is just 22 years old.

“The best part is putting money away for my future and being able to pay off a lot of things. Set myself up for the rest of my life,” said Evans.

The $1 million win will be split among all 16 member, who work in three different locations of the business.