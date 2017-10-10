Emergency crews responded to an overnight house fire in Corner Brook. Around 3:30am on Tuesday, RNC Patrol Services, Corner Brook Fire Department, and Western Health paramedics responded to the residence on Country Road. Two people were rescued from the basement apartment and two people from the main portion of the home were safely extracted from the roof. The two residents rescued from the roof were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. The home sustained extensive damage and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

