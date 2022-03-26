Emergency crews were kept busy Saturday responding to multiple crashes in the St. John’s metro area.

At about 11 a.m. the driver of an eastbound SUV lost control on Pitts Memorial Drive. The vehicle entered the median then rolled, coming to rest across the westbound lanes of the highway. Paramedics took the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, to hospital with injuries described as minor.

Roughly a half hour later, on Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive, crews from Mount Pearl Fire Station and the Goulds Volunteer Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash. The driver of a northbound pickup truck left the road, crossing the oncoming lane and coming to rest down an embankment. The occupants of that vehicle were unharmed, but needed assistance to walk back to the roadway. Paramedics assessed the passenger of the vehicle, but did not transport anyone to hospital.

Shortly before noon, a fire hydrant on Cashin Avenue was sheared by an SUV. It’s unknown if there were any injuries, or if any other vehicles were involved. The damaged SUV remained in an adjacent parking lot.

At about 1:45 p.m. a two-vehicle collision occurred on Mundy Pond Road. Emergency crews responded to the scene, just east of Columbus Drive, and assessed the occupants of both vehicles. Paramedics took the child passenger of one car to hospital as a precaution.

Road conditions have been less than favourable, with freezing rain and drizzle falling most of the morning.