There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, bringing the provincial total to 35.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health, made the announcement Tuesday. She has now ordered private health clinics to close. That includes chiropractor clinics, physiotherapists, dentists and massage clinics.

All new cases are in the Eastern Health region and are related to travel or an existing cluster of cases. Dr. Fitzgerald says no cases of community spread have been detected. So far, 1,131 people have been tested, with 1,096 negative.