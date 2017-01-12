Electricity customers in Newfoundland to start getting refunds next month

Refunds to about 200,000 power customers will begin Feb. 15, the province’s two utilities announced Thursday.

The money is coming from a surplus that built up in the Rate Stabilization plan. Customers will receive about 85 per cent of the surplus.

All Newfoundland Power customers and Hydro’s customers on the island who have paid for electricity between Jan. 1, 2007, and Aug. 31, 2013, are eligible for this refund. Current customers will receive their RSP refund first, and then attention will shift to former customers who had electricity accounts during the refund period.

The actual amount of the refund for each customer will be variable since the refund will be calculated based on an individual customer’s electricity usage during the refund period. Eligible customers will receive a refund of 0.364 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) used.

Both utilities have developed online and phone self-service options for customers with active electricity accounts to provide them with the actual amount of energy used during the refund period and the refund amount.

For example, a residential customer with electric heat uses, on average, approximately 1,534 kWhs of electricity per month and would receive an average monthly refund of approximately $5.58 for each electricity bill that was paid during the refund period.

A residential customer without electric heat uses, on average, approximately 837 kWhs of electricity each month and would receive an average monthly refund of approximately $3.05 for each electricity bill that was paid during the refund period.

The refund for each customer will first be credited against any existing balance on their electricity account. A cheque will be issued to the customer whose name is on the electricity bill for any remaining amount. Refunds will be adjusted for the amount of Harmonized Sales Tax (HST) and the Provincial Government’s Residential Energy Rebate (RER) that was in effect during a portion of the refund period.

Hydro’s RSP surplus refund to customers is forecast to be an estimated $138 million as of Jan. 31, 2017, including interest. Approximately $129 million of this is attributable to Newfoundland Power’s customers, and approximately $9 million is attributable to Hydro’s customers. The taxes associated with the RSP refund represent an additional amount of approximately $16 million for customers.