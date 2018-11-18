Firefighters were called to an electrical fire on Elmer Place in Paradise shortly after 11:00 Sunday morning.

Residents of the 4-unit apartment complex noticed flames coming from the power meter and called both 911 and NL Power. The buildings owner who happens to be an electrician, who also shut down power to the apartments.

When firefighters arrived they discovered that flames had traveled up inside the electrical conduit mast. NL Power quickly cut power at the pole and firefighters quickly put out the fire.

The Canadian Red Cross will be assisting at least one resident with his immediate needs.