Electors in the district of Conception Bay East – Bell Island who voted on Saturday, February 6 at the advance poll held in the Community Centre, 1119 Thorburn Road, Portugal Cove – St. Philips, are advised that a poll worker at this location has since tested positive for COVID-19.

This staff member had very limited interaction with the public in their custodial role.

Any electors who voted at this location should contact 811 for guidance on whether they should isolate or be tested for COVID-19.