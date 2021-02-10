An alternative voting option is being offered to any elector who is isolating as a result of the St. John’s Metro area COVID-19 outbreak.

A drive-thru isolation vote will take place on polling day (Saturday, February 13). The logistics of the vote is based on the COVID-19 testing site model. The location will be restricted to only those persons who are isolating.

The vote will take place in the parking lot of the West Block of Confederation Building. This site was selected due to the expansive parking lot, in an effort to keep traffic disruptions to a minimum. Voting hours will be from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Identification will be mandatory for this voting process, an oath will be required and the names and addresses of all voters will be recorded for contact tracing purposes.

The general election on Saturday, February 13 will continue as scheduled. All regular polls will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. (7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. in most of Labrador). To find out where to vote on Election Day, visit here.