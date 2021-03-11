With the mail ballot deadline in the provincial election two weeks away, Elections N.L. confirmed it was still mailing out some voting kits Thursday. The agency had said Tuesday that the last of the voting kits were mailed out March 3. But on Thursday, a spokesperson said some kits were returned because of incorrect addresses, so those kits had to be reissued. Other kits are being sent to voters who either needed replacement parts, corrections, or who had not received their kits yet.