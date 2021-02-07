Elections Newfoundland and Labrador reported a massive increase in advance voting this weekend compared to the last election in 2019.

The agency says 33,523 votes were cast at the advance polls across the province on Saturday. That does not include Torngat Mountains, which was unable to transmit numbers because of weather.

In the May 2019 General Election, 21,289 votes were cast at the advance polls. Elections N.L. is also expecting lots of mailed ballots because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline for mailed ballots to be received has been set at 4 p.m. on Thursday.