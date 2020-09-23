Voters in Humber-Gros Morne will have to wear masks to polling stations in the Oct. 6 byelection.

Elections N.L. released a list of safety protocols as it organizes its first electoral event in the province during the COVID-19 pandemic. The elections office says it has spent the past several months consulting with the Office of the Chief Medical Officer and other electoral bodies in Canada to create a plan to protect voters and those people who work in the polls.

Safety measures at the polls include the following:

Masks must be worn in all Elections N.L. facilities, district offices and voting locations.

Voters and election workers are encouraged to bring their own masks. However, masks will be available for distribution at all voting locations.

Voters must sanitize their hands upon entry to any Elections NL facility or voting location.

Each voter will be issued a new pencil to use at the polling stations. On the other hand, voters may bring their own pencil with them.

Voting compartments will be sanitized after each voter.

High contact areas, such as door handles and table tops, will be sanitized frequently.

Additional staff will be hired for all voting locations (i.e. the buildings where voting takes place) for the purpose of sanitizing and facilitating social distancing measures.

Floor decals and other types of signage will be used to facilitate social distancing in offices and voting locations.

There will be increased distance between election workers while sitting and hand sanitizer will be available at every voting table.

Elections N.L. encourages all voters to explore early voting options.

Special Ballot voting is now available through the mail and in person at Elections NL’s head office in St. John’s and at district offices located in Deer Lake and Trout River. Inquiries about Special Ballot voting can be made by calling 1-877-729-7987 or 709-243-2938. Information is also available atwww.elections.gov.nl.ca/elections/voters/specialballots.html

The Advance Polls will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29.

For more information on COVID-19 and the upcoming Humber – Gros Morne by-election, visit www.elections.gov.nl.ca/elections/voters/covid.html.