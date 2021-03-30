Elections N.L. released the official results of the provincial election Tuesday with no changes to the preliminary numbers released on Saturday. But the number of rejected or spoiled ballots won’t be made public for at least another 12 days, as Elections N.L. won’t release the data until it’s published in the Government Gazette. The NDP has raised concerns about the numbers of spoiled ballots because of the change to mail-in voting. Elections N.L. says Chief Electoral Officer Bruce Chaulk won’t be doing interviews for the foreseeable future.