Elections N.L. has extended the deadline for mail-in ballots. Ballots must now be received by Elections N.L. by 4 p.m., Thursday, March 25.

Chief Electoral Officer Bruce Chaulk allowed what he called a “period of leniency” because of mail disruptions in Labrador and various other problems and delays with voters getting their special ballot kits.

Chaulk released the following statement Tuesday:

“Concerns have been raised about the timely return of ballots due to various weather and transportation disruptions. As a result, I am offering a period of leniency for the return of Special Ballots. All ballots must be received at Elections NL headquarters, 39 Hallett Crescent in St. John’s, by 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 25.

“By setting this date we are enabling an extension for electors, while also maintaining our process for the Special Ballot count. Ballots received between now and March 25 will continue to be sorted into their respective ballot boxes and counted toward the end of the process.

“This cutoff date will be strictly enforced.

“The last of the voting kits were mailed to electors on Wednesday, March 3. Therefore, anyone who applied for a voting kit should receive it by this Friday, March 12, at the latest. If an elector has not received their voting kit by this Friday, they should call Elections NL using our toll-free number (1-877-729-7987). We will return the call within 24-48 hours.

“We respectfully ask electors not to call our office to ask if their ballots have been received. Due to the volume of voting kits being returned, ballots are immediately sorted and sealed into ballot boxes when received. We are unable to address individual inquiries.”