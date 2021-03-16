PC and NDP candidates across Labrador are calling for more changes to the mail-in ballot deadline because of the region’s unique circumstances. They say ballots should be counted if they are postmarked by March 25 rather than received by March 25.

Elections N.L. said in a statement the current deadline still stands, but didn’t close the door on changing it.

“The deadline for receipt of Special Ballots at Elections NL headquarters remains 4:00 p.m. on March 25, 2021. Voters are encouraged to return their Special Ballot to Elections NL once received. There is over a week left for voters to return their ballots by pre-paid express post and it is premature to discuss any possible extensions at this time. Elections NL remains in contact with Canada Post to monitor any service disruptions.”