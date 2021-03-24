Elections N.L. has admitted to allowing four people to vote by telephone even though it was against the law.

In response to a story by Radio-Canada, Election’s N.L. released a statement saying it had accepted four votes by telephone to assist electors who had problems with their special ballot kits.

“After being notified that there were issues with four electors’ special ballot kits as a result of administrative error, the Chief Electoral Officer made the determination to take their votes by phone in an effort to assist them,” the statement said.

“The vote was conducted modelling British Columbia’s telephone voting process. One Elections NL official confirmed the identity of the voter, and a second Elections NL official recorded the vote. This preserved the secrecy of the ballot.

“Legal counsel has since determined that telephone voting is not authorized. This legal advice was provided today. Elections NL is contacting the four people who voted by phone to determine what, if any, mechanisms are available to facilitate their right to vote in accordance with the legislation.”

PC candidate Ches Crosbie released a statement saying the news calls into question the integrity of the election.

“This election has already been marred by repeated acts of voter suppression,” Crosbie said. “Seniors, Indigenous populations, and those in rural areas of our province have faced undue difficulty in accessing their ballot, as our party and candidates have heard throughout the election campaign.

“Elections N.L. needs to explain why some electors have been permitted to vote over the telephone and others have been denied and disenfranchised entirely.”