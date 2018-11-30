RCMP in Grand Falls-Windsor responded to a complaint of a robbery in the CIBC parking lot at 3 PM on Wednesday.

An elderly woman was walking from her vehicle towards the bank when she had her purse stolen by a female suspect who then fled on foot.

The suspect was chased and confronted by two people in the area. She dropped the purse and continued to run away on foot.

She is described as being in her early twenties, between 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet four inches, approximately 120 pounds with dark colored hair.