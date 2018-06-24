Saturday evening shortly after 7 p.m., RNC responded to a tip regarding an impaired driver in a residential area of Conception Bay South. During investigation Police apprehended a 69-year-old female. She was charged after failing the breathalyzer by blowing three times over the legal limit of alcohol. The senior was also discovered driving while suspended, her vehicle sent to impound. Later, the accused was released to ambulance services as per her request for treatment concerning an unrelated issue. She was scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

