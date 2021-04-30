Newfoundland and Labrador has eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are three new presumptive positive cases in the province. One of the presumptive positive cases is in hospital. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The third new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The fourth new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The fifth new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The sixth new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The seventh new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The eighth new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is under investigation.

There are two new recoveries in the Eastern Health region and 1,033 people have recovered. There are two people in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 33 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 33 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 14

Central Health – 6

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 13

To date, 133,113 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.