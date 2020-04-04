Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

That brings the provincial total of cases to 203. 54 per cent of these cases are female, and 46 per cent are male.

Dr. Fitzgerald announced this afternoon that testing criteria in the province is expanding. Now, those with symptoms in vulnerable populations will be tested.

11 people are in hospital in the province due to the COVID-19 virus. 18 people have recovered.