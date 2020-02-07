Statistics Canada came out with new numbers today on how the state of emergency last month affected workers in this province.

50,000 people lost work hours at some point in January because of the fallout from the record-setting blizzard.

That amounts to a quarter of the province’s workforce.

Premier Dwight Ball said today that talks are continuing with Ottawa about how to help people with low incomes recover their lost wages.

But the employment insurance program is not going to be an option.