SEPTEMBER RAIN

We’ve seen some rain across the Avalon Peninsula since Friday! Just how much, exactly? The St. John’s International Airport has received 204.6 mm of rain in the last 6 days, including Wednesday! The average rainfall the city typically sees in the month of September is 129.6 mm. We’ve already eclipsed that by nearly a factor of 2! If we go back to September 1st, we’ve seen 216.6 mm of rain. If the airport doesn’t receive another drop until October 1, it’s already the 6th wettest September on record going back to 1942. The September with the most rain occurred in 1948, when 271.3 mm was recorded. With nearly 3 weeks left in the month, there is a good chance St. John’s sees it’s wettest September on record!

TONIGHT’S OUTLOOK

The cloudy skies we have seen across much of eastern Newfoundland today will slowly clear out. The rest of the Island will see partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight. Lows near 10° for most areas. A few pockets of cooler temperatures are certainly possible.

Labrador will see a few showers this evening, between Goose Bay and the coast, ending by midnight. Otherwise skies are partly to mostly cloudy with lows between 5° and 10°.

THURSDAY’S OUTLOOK

Much of the Province sees a mix of sun and cloud. There will be some scattered afternoon showers in Labrador West. There’s also the slight chance of some isolated showers late in the day across northeastern Newfoundland. Highs on the Island in the upper teens to lower 20s. Labrador sees highs between 10° and 15°.

LONG RANGE FORECAST

The rest of the week looks fairly quiet across most of NL, with highs in the teens for most after tomorrow. Skies look to be partly to mostly cloudy. The next chance of rain moves in to western and central Newfoundland on Saturday and eastern Newfoundland Saturday night. Labrador will also see a chance of rain on Saturday. Sunday will skies clearing in the afternoon for eastern areas, while central and western areas, along with Labrador see a mix of sun and cloud.

FIND YOUR LATEST FORECAST MAPS AND 5 DAYS HERE!

HURRICANE JOSE

Hurricane Jose is spinning in the Atlantic Ocean, north of the Caribbean Islands. It will do that for the next several days, before heading north early next week. The big question is will the storm impact our weather late next week? It’s too early to say as there is much uncertainty in the track. Some guidance takes it well southeast of Newfoundland, over the Grand Banks. Other takes it nearer to the Island and yet others bring the storm into the eastern US near New Jersey. As of now, it’s just something we will watch closely and there is nothing to be alarmed about.