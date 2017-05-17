Pretty quiet weather over the next 24 hours.. rain returns for Friday and then rain and snow are in the forecast for the Holiday weekend. Full details in my forecast from the NTV Evening News Hour!
Weather
st. john's, Newfoundland, Canada
overcast clouds
6°C
6°
6°
93%
6.2kmh
90%
Thu
9°
Fri
7°
Sat
3°
Sun
2°
Mon
4°
