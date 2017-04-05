Eddie’s Wednesday night forecast – April 5, 2017

Calm weather sticks around for the next 24 hours across the Province… mostly. Labrador West will see some light snow tonight and tomorrow, but that’s about the bulk of the action we will see.

Temperatures tonight across the Island in the -5 to -10 range, under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds calm down for all as an area of high pressure builds in. Areas of fog possible near coastal areas.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud across the Island, with highs into the single numbers above freezing for afternoon highs. Winds will be light across the board!

The sea ice that’s around much of eastern and central Newfoundland now will stick around through tomorrow due to northerly winds, but should be pushed offshore on Friday as winds swing around to the south.

Friday and the weekend wills see some rain showers, and milder temperatures, well above freezing. The flood threat across central and northeastern areas will have to be monitored closely.

Labrador will see mainly clear skies in the east overnight, and in Goose Bay, while areas in the West see some light snow. Temperatures near -10 for overnight lows.

Thursday will see some in eastern and southern Labrador, and around Goose Bay, while areas to the west see mainly cloudy skies and a bit of light snow. Highs near freezing.