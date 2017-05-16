An area of low pressure will bring rain and showers to most of the Island tonight. Eastern areas, however, should see clear skies into the first part of the overnight, before clouds move back in Wednesday morning. Temperatures fall into the mid single numbers overnight.

Wednesday will see mainly cloudy skies, island-wide, with highs near 10. Numerous showers will be found due to our proximity to an area of low pressure. Winds from the west on the west coast and southeast for eastern and central areas.

Rain across much of Labrador will change to a mix of rain and snow, or snow overnight as colder air wraps to an area of low pressure over western Newfoundland. Some light accumulations are possible for the higher elevations of interior Labrador, Happy Valley-Goose Bay and the coast north or Cartwright. Flurries are likely in the west. Lows near freezing.

Showers and wet snow flurries on the coast of the Big Land in the morning, will taper off during the afternoon. Western areas will see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be near 3° for most areas.

The next big question is the Holiday Weekend… Unfortunately it looks like an area of low pressure will move slowly from west to east across the Province. This will bring northerly winds, and likely rain and snow for many areas. Temperatures will be in the single numbers Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

~Eddie