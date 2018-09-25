Forecast written around 6 PM on Tuesday, September 25, 2018

WEATHER SUMMARY

Over the next 24 to 48 hours an area of low pressure will develop over Quebec and track across northern and western Labrador. This low will bring warmer temperatures to the Province due to being on the eastern (warm) side of the low. Rain is also in the forecast for many areas over the next couple of days. Starting in Labrador tonight, and lingering into Thursday. On the Island, western areas will see showers arriving tonight. Showers and rain will be found on the West Coast and Northern Peninsula tomorrow. That moisture will begin to move eastward, but not until tomorrow night. Much of the Island will see rain on Thursday while Labrador will see the weather improving.

Through the period temperatures will generally run above normal. Cooler air begins to filter in eastern Quebec and Labrador Friday night. That may set the stage for a snowy weekend for parts of the Big Land. Something to watch going into the end of the week.

NEWFOUNDLAND FORECAST

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF THE ISLAND TONIGHT, EAST OF THE WEST COAST. CLICK THIS LINK FOR DETAILS.

TONIGHT

Skies remain mostly clear for the eastern half of the Island, while Central, western and southern areas will see clouds increasing overnight. Chance of showers late on the West Coast and Northern Peninsula. Lows near 0 Central and east, and near 3 south and west. Areas of frost likely. Winds light from the south or southwest.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny for eastern areas. Central areas see mostly cloudy skies, with a chance of showers late. The South Coast, West Coast and Northern Peninsula will see a chance of showers in the morning, with showers becoming likely in the afternoon. Warmer with high temperatures between 14 and 18, except 12 on the Northern Peninsula. Winds from the south or southwest at 20-40 km/h.

EXTENDED

Rain is likely across the Island on Thursday, and will be heavy at times on the South Coast and the West Coast. Eastern areas may start off dry, but will see rain developing in the afternoon. Highs in the middle to upper teens.

The rain ends for Friday, but winds turn easterly. Areas east will see highs in the upper single numbers to lower teens under cloudy skies. Central and western areas will see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs into the lower teens. Saturday looks mostly cloudy with possible showers in the east. Highs in the lower to middle teens. More rain chances return for Sunday, with highs of 10 to 15.

LABRADOR FORECAST

TONIGHT

Light rain and showers spread across the Big Land, in conjunction with some milder air and areas of fog. Lows of 3 to 5. South winds of 30-60 km/h.

TOMORROW

Cloudy skies in the morning give way to more rain during the afternoon across the Big Land. The rain will arrive in the west by late morning and quickly spread eastward during the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 13 to 15. Winds from the south and southwest at 30 to 50 km/h.

EXTENDED

Sun and cloud return for Thursday, with highs near 10. Friday will see sun and cloud with a high of 12 to 14. A cold front looks to dip south Friday night, which may set the stage for a snowy weekend in northern and western Labrador. As it stands now, snow and rain may develop for western and northern areas later Saturday and continue into Sunday. Eastern and southern areas would likely see rain at this point. Temperatures will be into the lower single numbers.

The forecast for Saturday is still uncertain… so stay tuned… especially if you have travel plans.

Have a great night!

Eddie