Showers will persist across the Island overnight for central and southern areas, while areas east, west, and northwest will be dry. Lows between 15 and 20. Friday will see rain arriving south in the late morning, and that rain will spread across central and eastern Newfoundland during the afternoon and evening. Western and northwest areas see mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 20.

Showers will end from west to east across the Big Land overnight, with lows near 5° and mostly cloudy skies. Friday will see partly to mostly cloudy skies across much of Labrador. The exception will be in the southeast, where some showers are possible. Highs between 10 and 15.

Rain will spread across the eastern half of Newfoundland Friday night, becoming heavy at times. The rain will end early Saturday morning, and will taper to showers and end before noon. Behind the rain, winds will turn northerly, which will set the stage for a much cooler day across much of the Island. Highs will be in the 10 to 15 range, with slightly warmer readings on the South Coast. If you’re heading out to either concert, expect temperatures in the low teens, with northerly winds in the 10-20 km/h range. Chance for showers too, especially in the early afternoon.

