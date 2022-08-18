An area of low pressure currently located over Downeast Maine is set to move across the Maritime Provinces tonight and over the Island of Newfoundland on Friday. The most widespread rain with this low will move over Newfoundland overnight, tapering to scattered showers on Friday. Labrador will see some rain working into the southeast overnight, which will linger into Friday afternoon.

Tonight will see the threat of some torrential downpours over southern and eastern Newfoundland within the large area of rain. There will also be some scattered thunderstorms. The reason for the heavy rain threat is an increase in the amount of available moisture in the atmosphere, precipitable water (PWAT), over eastern sections.

The heavy rain threat will ease Friday morning as the air with the highest moisture content pulls away from the Avalon Peninsula.

Rainfall amounts for some areas will be near, or over, 50 mm. However, those areas will not be widespread. The heaviest rainfall will be in pockets where the heaviest showers train, which is when showers move over the same area over and over again.

TONIGHT

Newfoundland

Periods of rain with embedded areas of very heavy rain south and east. Lows of 14 to 18. Wind speeds south at 5-15+ km/h.

Labrador

Increasing clouds in the south and southeast with showers arriving on a line from Goose Bay to Cartwright, points south, after midnight. Lows of 12 to 14.

FRIDAY

Newfoundland

Scattered showers east, central and south under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Numerous showers southwest, west, and on the Great Northern Peninsula. Highs in the upper teens to mid 20s.

Labrador

Periods of rain and showers from Goose Bay, to Cartwright and points south. North and west of there, expect partly sunny to mostly sunny skies. Highs of 16 to 20.

EXTENDED

SATURDAY

A few showers over central and eastern Newfoundland, particularly in the afternoon. Otherwise expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies across the Province. Highs in the lower to middle 20s.

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny across the Province. Scattered showers will be found in Labrador during the afternoon. Highs in the upper teens to mid 20s.

MONDAY

Sun and cloud. Highs in the low to mid 20s across NL.

TUESDAY

Chance of rain across the board. Highs in the upper teens to mid 20s.