A strong low is going to move through the Province tonight into Saturday. It’s going to bring snow, rain, wind and possible coastal flooding as it rolls through over the next 24 to 48 hours. Here’s what we can expect:

Across Newfoundland snow will develop this evening (within the next couple hours for most) and quickly become heavy at times. As the snow arrives, the winds will pickup and travel conditions will deteriorate very quickly. The snow will last for several hours, before changing to rain, through a period of ice pellets or freezing rain. The changeover will happen around 10 PM for southern areas, around midnight for much of the Avalon, and a touch later for central and the West Coast. The Northern Peninsula will see the snow hang on into Friday morning, before the change to rain and/or showers. Snow amounts for many areas will be 5-15 cm. The Northern Peninsula could see amounts up to 30 cm.

Temperatures start below freezing tonight, but will rise above freezing by Friday morning and will stay there for several hours on Friday. Friday will be windy, with scattered showers… but also some sunny breaks. Hopefully it’s enough sun to melt the snow without having to shovel or snow-blow it!

Winds will be highest overnight into early Friday morning on the Island. Most areas will see gusts near 100 km/h tonight, before slowly dropping through Friday. There will be some exceptions! The Wreckhouse area will see gusts as highs as 180 km/h late tonight or early Friday morning. Areas of the West Coast, from the Codroy Valley to Near Stephenville / Port au Port and then from Parson’s Pond to the north side of the Bay of Islands, will see gusts of 130 to 150 km/h. That’s nothing to sneeze at!

The forecast for Labrador is a bit more straightforward… snow will develop tonight and continue into Saturday morning. It will end by early Saturday afternoon. Winds will be in the 40-70 km/h range, which is enough to cause widespread blizzard conditions. From the Straits to near Cartwright, the snow will end as drizzle tomorrow afternoon. Snowfall amounts look to be near 30 cm for most areas, with higher amounts possible near Nain and around Churchill Falls.

Have a good night and stay safe!

Meteorologist Eddie Sheerr