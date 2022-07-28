TONIGHT

Expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies across the Island, with lows in the lower teens. Areas north and east, including on the Avalon, will see some patchy fog. Low temperatures between 9 and 14. Wind speeds as high as 20 from the north or east.

Labrador will see a few showers around Cartwright and a few more around Churchill Falls. Otherwise expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Lows of 5 to 10.

FRIDAY

A mix of sun and cloud across the island, with highs in the upper teens to lower 20s. The warmest reading will be found inland. Winds speeds from the east as high as 10-15 km/h near the east coast, and as high as 30 km/h along the West Coast and the South Coast.

Labrador will clouds on the increase, with highs in the teens to mid 20s. The warmest readings will be found near Upper Lake Melville, with cooler highs west and on the coast. Western Labrador will also see some showers during the afternoon. The showers will become more widespread Friday night.

SATURDAY

Highs on the Island will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. Expect widespread showers on the Island, with some areas of rain. The showers and rain areas will become less widespread by Saturday evening, and that will set the stage for a lovely Sunday!

Labrador will also see some rain on Saturday, with a high near 20 in broad offshore flow. The weather will improve for Sunday.