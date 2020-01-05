Good evening!

Our winter storm has arrived and the worst of it is yet to come for eastern and southeastern areas of the Island.

Heavy snow and high winds will continue across eastern regions of the Island into Monday morning. Snowfall rates of 2 to 4+ cm/hr will be found over the Burin, Avalon and Bonavista Peninsulas, along with the Clarenville area, overnight. In combination with the snow, winds pickup and will gust between 80 and 100 km/h over costal regions of said areas.

West of eastern three Peninsulas, snowfall will not be as intense, and neither will the winds. But there will still be significant snow in some areas, especially from the Terra Nova area to near Gander and up toward Bonavista Bay and Cape Freels. Once west of Central and the western half of the South Coast, very little snow is expected overnight into Monday morning.

Weather conditions begin to improve tomorrow morning as the winds ease and snow ends… although northern areas of eastern Newfoundland and the northeast coast may see on and off flurries persisting throughout the day, with some additional snowfall accumulation possible.

Temperatures on Monday will fall from -1 to -5 during the day, so areas of blowing and drifting snow will continue to be a problem through the day. I’d say this one will take more than one go to clean up!

Have a good night and stay safe!

Eddie