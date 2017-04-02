Eddie’s Sunday afternoon forecast update – April 2, 2017

Not much has changed in my forecast thoughts from yesterday. Snowfall amounts have become a little clearer, however. Below is an updated forecast, which is largely the same as yesterday’s.

Blizzard and Wind Warnings, along with Blowing Snow Advisories are in effect from Environment Canda for large areas of the Island. Details here: http://weather.gc.ca/warnings/index_e.html?prov=nl

THE FORECAST

An area of low pressure currently off the eastern seaboard of the United States will move northeast and slowly pass east of the Avalon Peninsula between tonight and early Wednesday morning. During this time period, more active weather can be expected across Newfoundland.

Snow will develop late this afternoon and Sunday evening across the South Coast, interior Newfoundland, the Burin, Avalon and Bonavista Peninsulas along with the area near Clarenville. Snow will then push across the rest of the Island Sunday night, becoming heavy at times for eastern areas after midnight.

By Monday morning, warmer air will push across the Avalon Peninsula, and will change the snow over to rain, through a period of ice pellets and freezing rain. The rain snow line will continue to push back west through the morning, and should make it as far west as a Burin Peninsula to Bonavista Peninsula line by lunch time Monday. Meanwhile, areas from Terra Nova westward, including the South Coast, will see snow becoming heavy at times Monday morning through Monday evening.

Once into Monday evening the rain/snow line will move back east, and off the east coast of the Avalon Peninsula. Central and northeast Newfoundland will see moderate to heavy snowfall through the night, into Tuesday morning. Eastern areas will also see snow Monday night, but it should be in the light to moderate category. Snow will taper to flurries for all areas Tuesday morning, and should end by mid afternoon or early evening depending on how quickly the low departs.

WINDS

Most areas of the Island will see winds from north or northeast, gusting in the 70 to 100 km/h from Sunday night through late Tuesday night. The highest wind speeds look to be found around Bonavista Bay and on the South Coast, where gusts may peak as high as 120 km/h Monday night and Tuesday. The high wind will create low visibility, along with areas of blowing and drifting snow.

TEMPERATURES:

Much like the last storm, temperatures for many areas will hold near freezing through the majority of this event. Areas that are expecting mainly snow will see readings on the negative side and areas that see some rain will see readings go from the negative side Sunday night, to the positive side Monday and back below Monday afternoon or evening.

PRELIMINARY SNOW AND RAIN AMOUNT FORECAST

*Avalon Peninsula: 15-30 cm → 10-20 mm rain

*Bonavista Peninsula: 30-40 cm → 2-10 mm rain

*Clarenville: 30-50 cm → 2-10 mm rain

*Burin Peninsula: 15-30 cm → 2-10 mm rain

Terrra Nova: 30-50 cm

Gander Area: 50-70 cm

Bonavista North / Change Islands / Fogo Island: 50-70 cm

Grand Falls-Windsor – Bay of Exploits: 30-50 cm

Connaigre: 15-30 cm

Burgeo – Ramea: 15-30 cm (less west of Burgeo)

Northern Peninsula / West Coast / PAB / BSG: 5-10 cm

Deer Lake – Humber Valley: 10-25 cm

Green Bay – White Bay: 15-30 cm

Buchans and the Interiror: 15-30 cm

Southern Labrador (Cartwright to Forteau): 5-10 cm

* The majority of the snow will fall Sunday night into Monday morning. Additional light snowfall is likely Monday night and Tuesday. This has been factored into the forecast above. *

INITIAL TIMELINE FOR ST. JOHN’S & VICINITY

The majority of Sunday will be dry. There will also be some sun. Temperatures hover into the single numbers below freezing for afternoon highs. Winds from the NE at 20-30 km/h through the day, turning more easterly late afternoon.

8 PM to 9 PM: Light snow devleops

9 PM to 3 AM: Light to moderate snow. Winds pick up.

3 AM to 7 AM: Moderate to heavy snow and high winds.

7 AM to 8 AM: Snow transitions to rain thru wintry mix.

TOTAL SNOW BY 7 AM: 20-30 cm

8 AM to 3 PM: Light to moderate rain.

TOTAL RAIN BY 3 PM: 5-10 mm

3 PM to 6 PM: Light rain transitions back to light snow

6 PM MON THRU LATE TUE: Light snow & flurries

ADDITIONAL SNOW IS FACTORED INTO FORECAST

Another forecast update will be given by Sunday afternoon.

Have a great Saturday night!

Eddie