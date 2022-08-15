TONIGHT:

A few showers will exit Central Newfoundland, otherwise, we can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies over most of the Island. Parts of the West Coast and Northern Peninsula will see mostly clear skies. Winds will be light to moderate. Lows of 10-15, except near 17 in the east.

Mostly clear in Labrador, with lows between 9 and 13.

TOMORROW:

Two high-pressure areas will keep the weather quiet and calm across NL. One high will be located over Labrador and the second just off the Island’s northeast coast. The clockwise flow around the second high will bring some cooler temps, mainly teens, due to onshore flow, for portions of eastern Newfoundland. This included the Avalon. Meanwhile areas of Central and western. and the South Coast and Northern Peninsula will see highs into the 20s. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Expect some areas of coastal fog on the Avalon and Bonavista Peninsulas.

Mostly sunny in Labrador with highs into the upper teens to lower 20s.

THE LONGER RANGE

An area of low pressure will sneak into the Gulf of Maine on Wednesday, and that will spread some light rain and/or showers over the Avalon during the afternoon. Otherwise, we can expect increasing clouds and highs into the teens and 20s across the Province.

Showers will linger across more of the Province on Thursday, and highs for most will bounce back into the 20s.