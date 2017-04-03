Eddie’s Monday night forecast – April 3, 2017

FORECAST SUMMARY

An intense area of low pressure will meander off the east coast of Newfoundland for the next 24 to 36 hours. The low will bring heavy snow to much of central and northeastern Newfoundland, while eastern, southern and western areas see consideraby less in the way of snowfall. Winds will also be high, with gusts in the 70 to 100+ km/h for central and the South Coast tonight into Tuesday. The weather across our Island will finally begin to improve late Tuesday night and calmer weather arrives by Wednesday morning.

SNOWFALL

The snowfall forecast hasn’t changed much since Saturday evening. I’m still thinking that between Monday morning and Tuesday evening, areas from Gander to near Terra Nova and northeastward to Bonavista Bay will see between 50 and 70 cm of snow. Areas just to the west, as far west as Grand Falls-Windsor and as far east as Clarenville and points north to the coast (including the Bonavista Peninsula) will see 30-50 cm of snow. This area will see see strong winds, creating areas of blowing and drifting snow. The heaviest snow will fall tonight into Tuesday morning. Lighter snow can be expected Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.

The Avalon Peninsula, Burin Peninsula, South Coast as far west as Burgeo, Interior and Green Bay – White Bay will see 15-30 cm of snow. Lesser amounts will be found on the West Coast and in extreme southern Labrador.

NOTE ABOUT THE AVALON

Between Sunday night and Monday morning, many areas on the Avalon saw about 20 cm of snow. Between tonight and Tuesday night, an additional 5-10 cm is likely, which will boost totals to 25-30 cm. If we get heavier snow than what I’m currently expecting, amounts in some spots may total over 30 cm.

WINDS

Strongest winds will be found tonight into tomorrow mid-day across the coast of central and northeast Newfoundland and the South Coast. Wind gusts will exceed 100 km/h in these areas, making for very difficult travel when combined with the snow. Even areas inland will see gusts to near 90 km/h. If you’re in central, I’d advise you to not travel tonight unless necessary. On the Avalon, we will see gusty winds tomorrow, but tonight they will be relatively light due to being so close to the low’s centre. The same will be true on the West Coast. Gusty winds will be found on the Northern Peninsula.

TEMPERATURES

Temperatures across the Island will hover near freezing over the next 24 hours or so on the Island. For most, readings will remain at the goose egg or a couple degrees below.

LABRADOR

Other than a few flurries in the southeast, it will be very quiet across the Big Land tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures tonight between -10 and -15. Tomorrow will see a mix of sun and cloud, with some flurries in the southeast. Highs near freezing.

HAVE A GREAT NIGHT!

~Eddie