The snow across central and northeastern Newfoundland is coming to an end, but flurries and drizzle may linger through the afternoon for many areas. Clearing, but cold conditions, move in for tonight.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.