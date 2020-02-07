Early afternoon weather update on our current winter storm…

Snow has changed to ice pellets and freezing rain across eastern and southern Newfoundland as of this early afternoon. Now we see see type of precipitation into the overnight hours, before the change to rain as temperatures warm well above freezing for a few hours.

Central and western areas will see snow developing over the next few hours, and it will ramp up in intensity this afternoon and continue that way into Saturday.

Winds being to ramp up this evening and continue to affect many areas through Saturday. Full details in the video!