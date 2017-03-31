Eddie’s Friday night forecast – 2017.03.31

An area of low pressure over the Grand Banks will slowly drift out into the North Atlantic tonight into Saturday. This will take the snow with it, eventually. The snow we are seeing tonight across the Island will persist overnight. Western and southern areas will see the snow end by daybreak Saturday, while central and northeastern areas, including the Metro, will see the snow persist into Saturday, ending around noon.

More significant accumulations are likely across central, while areas west, east and south will see lesser amounts by the time the snow stops Saturday morning or early afternoon.

The Avalon will see some dry air this evening, which will cause areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle to develop. As heavier precipitation moves back in overnight, the drizzle should go back to snow. Temperatures hover near freezing for most area overnight.

Saturday will improving weather across the Island… although eastern areas will have some snow to deal with in the morning. Much of Newfoundland will at least see some peaks of sun by afternoon… although the West Coast will see sun most of the day. Highs will be near freezing, or a bit above.

Winds will stay up overnight, with gusts near 90 km/h central and east. Winds ease a bit on Saturday in the east, with gusts up to 70 km/h. Western areas will see calmer winds, in the 10-15 km/h range over the next 24 hours.

Sunday will see quiet weather Island-wide, with highs near freezing. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

The next storm will arrive Sunday night and will bring more snowfall to the Island between then and Tuesday. As it looks now, the heaviest snow will fall Sunday night and Monday across eastern and central Newfoundland, although eastern areas may see a change to rain or freezing rain Monday at some point. Lesser snow amounts look likely on the West Coast to areas farther east. I’ll be watching this closely over the weekend and will pass along updates as needed.

The Big Land will see quiet weather tonight, with lows into the minus single numbers and teens. Cloudy skies in the southeast and mostly clear skies north and west. Expect a mix of sun on Saturday with highs in the single numbers below freezing for afternoon highs.

Sunday also looks quiet, and sunny, with highs in the single numbers below freezing.