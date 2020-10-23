SYNOPSIS | THE BIG PICTURE

An area of low pressure will track across Labrador between tonight and Saturday night. Snow will move into western Labrador overnight and spread to east and north, arriving along the coast by Saturday morning. The snow will fall heavy at times overnight in the west, before changing to rain as a warm front lifts through the region. The snow will change to rain for much of the Big Land south of Nain on Saturday as the low tracks offshore. Areas of rain and showers will end from west to east during the day, and will be offshore by evening. Snowfall amounts from the Churchill Valley to the Quebec border will be in the 10-20 cm range before the change to rain. Nain will similar amounts. Lesser snowfall amounts will be found farther east, south and west, where more rain will fall.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Epsilon will pass southeast of the Avalon Peninsula Saturday night and Sunday. While the storm, and its strong winds, will remain well offshore, some rain from Epsilon will affect eastern Newfoundland Saturday night into Sunday morning. The rain will be heavy at times Saturday night, before ending as showers Sunday morning. The weather will improve Sunday afternoon. Rainfall amounts will be in the 20-40 mm range, with amounts over 50 mm possible for areas that see heavy downpours. There’s also the risk of thunderstorms Saturday night in the east.

There will also be a surge of very warm air on the Avalon Saturday night, when readings will rise into the middle teens. This will be warmer than at any point before, or after, this weekend.

Newfoundland

Tonight: Mostly clear, lows -3 to 6. Coldest inland and in Central and warmest along the South Coast. Winds will be light.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies in the morning give way to increasing cloud during the afternoon. Rain arrives south and east late in the day or early in the evening. Highs near 7 to 13. The coldest readings found on the Northern Peninsula, with most other areas getting to the lower teens. Winds from the South or southeast at 30-50 km/h.

Saturday night: Rain, heavy at times across southern and eastern Newfoundland along with a risk of thunderstorms. Periods of rain across the rest of the Island. Temperatures steady, or rising into the mid-teens.

Sunday: Morning showers end through eastern and central, with a few showers possible along the West Coast throughout the day. Partly to mostly cloudy skies take hold by afternoon. Temperatures falling into the single digits for most throughout the day.

Labrador

Tonight: Snow developing in the west and spreading to the east and north overnight. Amounts in the west in the 10-20 cm range. Lows -5 to -1. Temperatures will rise in the west near sunrise.

Tomorrow: Snow will change to rain for most areas during the morning, before ending in the afternoon. The exception will be in the north where snow will continue throughout the day. Amounts around Nain as much as 15 cm. Winds from the west or south as high as 70 km/h, so areas of blowing and drifting are a good bet.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Highs -2 to 2.