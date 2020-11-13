An area of low pressure will pas southeast of the Avalon Peninsula Saturday night. This low will bring snow and rain to much of the Island Saturday, Saturday night and Sunday. The highest snowfall amounts will occur on the Avalon Peninsula and adjacent areas of eastern Newfoundland. Roughly 10-20 cm will fall in these areas, inland and over higher terrain. Areas near the coast will see significantly less snowfall that areas inland. In fact, some areas may see less than 5 cm of snow.

The heavies snow will fall Saturday evening and night, when rates will be as high as 3 cm per hour. If coastal areas are going to see snow accumulate, it will be Saturday night. Winds will also pick up Saturday evening and night as well, and will gust as high as 70 km/h from the north or northeast.

The weather will improve on Sunday as our low pulls away. The snow and rain will end as flurries or drizzle and the wind speed will drop through the day.

